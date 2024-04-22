Report urges fixes to online child exploitation CyberTipline before AI makes it worse

A tipline set up 26 years ago to combat online child exploitation is “enormously valuable” but hasn’t lived up to its potential. That’s what a new report from the Stanford Internet Observatory released on Monday has found. The report says CyberTipline needs technological and other improvements to help law enforcement go after abusers and rescue victims. The sheer amount of tips are overwhelming law enforcement, but the report’s authors say the core problems are more than just volume. For instance, many of the reports tech companies send in are “low quality” and don’t have enough details, according to the report. That makes it hard for law enforcement to know which reports to prioritize.

