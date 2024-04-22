The fatal shooting of an Ohio officer during a training exercise being probed as a possible homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of an Ohio officer during a training exercise at a state corrections department facility this month is being investigated as a possible reckless homicide. That’s according to The Columbus Dispatch. The newspaper reported Monday that the information is included in a heavily redacted 18-page report it received from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The patrol investigates incidents on state property. The report says officials are investigating a state employee, but that person’s name was redacted. The April 9 shooting at the Correctional Training Academy in Pickaway County killed 43-year-old Ohio Corrections Lt. Rodney Osborne.

