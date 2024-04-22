Traffic resumes near Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange after a fire ruined the 400-year-old landmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Traffic has begun to flow Monday near Copenhagen’s historic Old Stock Exchange which was half-destroyed by fire last week. A busy bridge reopened and police were allowed to enter the ruins. Firefighters scaled down their presence, with some remaining there protectively in case small pockets of fire reignite or walls tumble. Though some streets near the 400-year-old landmark were still blocked for traffic, drivers were able to reach the city’s center via Knippel Bridge for the first time since the fire. “Now we are at a stage where the police can come in and inspect some things,” said Jakob Vedsted Andersen, head of the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department, adding that the cause of the fire was still unknown.

