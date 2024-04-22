UK prosecutors charge 2 men with spying for China, including a parliamentary researcher
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors in Britain say two men, including one who was reported to be a parliamentary researcher, are being charged with spying for China. Police said Christopher Berry, 32, and Christopher Cash, 29, were charged with “providing prejudicial information to a foreign state, China.” They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Police allege the two men collected, recorded or communicated information “prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state” and violated the Official Secrets Act between late 2021 and February 2023. The Sunday Times reported last year that Cash was arrested for spying for Beijing. The report said he was a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party.