Biden will assail Florida’s 6-week abortion ban as he tries to boost his reelection odds
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Florida to assail the state’s upcoming six-week abortion ban and similar restrictions nationwide. Biden visits Tampa for campaign events Tuesday. Biden’s reelection campaign believes the Florida ban taking effect May 1 and a ballot measure that would put abortion protections into the state’s constitution could help energize Democrats in the state. Florida has become more reliably Republican in the last decade. Democrats hope to make Florida competitive in the presidential election. But organizers of the abortion ballot measure say they want it to remain nonpartisan and primarily a local issue, considering supporters will need large numbers of Republican voters to approve it in November.