College students, inmates and a nun: A unique book club meets at one of the nation’s largest jails

CHICAGO (AP) — A unique book club at one of the nation’s largest jails brings together college students and inmates. The student-led volunteer effort started years ago as an offshoot of a DePaul University program offering college credit classes at the jail for students and detainees. Their recent meeting at Cook County Jail included anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean, whose book “Dead Man Walking,” they were discussing. The members of the book club say the Louisiana nun’s special appearance this week was particularly meaningful. At the weekly meetings, one club rule is clear: Discussions about personal lives are encouraged, but no questions are permitted about why other members are in jail. College senior Nana Ampofo says the idea is have an open mind and learn from one another.

