Judge strikes down North Carolina law on prosecuting ex-felons who voted before 2024
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has halted the enforcement of a North Carolina law that made it a serious crime for someone to vote while still on probation or parole for a felony conviction when they had simply violated the voting law by mistake. Monday’s ruling was celebrated by groups representing poor residents and Black union members. The decision though is limited by addressing some allegations of illegal voting conducted before 2024. That’s because the General Assembly amended the law so moving forward the offender must know voting is unlawful. Advocates say leaving the pre-2024 law in place would have made some ex-felons still fearful about voting in the future.