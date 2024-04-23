Martian skies over Athens? Greece’s capital turns an orange hue with dust clouds from North Africa

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Skies over southern Greece have turned an orange hue as dust clouds blown across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa engulfed the Acropolis and other Athens landmarks. Strong southerly winds carried the dust from the Sahara Desert, giving the atmosphere of the Greek capital a Martian-like filter in the last hours of daylight on Tuesday. The skies are predicted to clear on Wednesday as winds shift and move the dust, with temperatures dipping. The strong southerly winds over the past few days have also fanned unseasonal early wildfires in the country’s south.

