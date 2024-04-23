Police in Bosnia arrest 23 people suspected of being part of global drug kingpin’s ‘inner circle’

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say they have arrested 23 people in Bosnia suspected of belonging to a “global drug kingpin’s inner circle,” including police and security officials, in a clampdown on criminal networks controlling much of Europe’s cocaine trade. Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, and Bosnian officials say the suspects were detained Monday as security forces searched their homes and other locations. They are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and other organized crime offenses. Europol says the 23 are suspected of being part of the “inner circle” of a drug kingpin arrested in 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison a year later in the Netherlands.

