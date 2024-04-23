US health officials warn of counterfeit Botox injections

U.S. health officials are warning of counterfeit Botox injections after more than 20 people got sick. All of the people told health officials that they got the shots from unlicensed individuals or in settings like homes or spas. Most said they received the injections for cosmetic reasons. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said half of the 22 people have been hospitalized and six were treated for suspected botulism. The cases started in early November and have been reported in 11 states. The CDC issued an alert to doctors on Tuesday.

