A Russian Orthodox priest who took part in services for Navalny is suspended by the patriarch

The patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Chuch has suspended a priest who participated in services for the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Dmitry Safronov took part in Navalny’s funeral as well as presiding at a commemoration on March 26, the 40th day after his death — an important Russian Orthodox tradition. An order published Tuesday on the Moscow Diocese website demoted Safronov from priest to that of a psalm-reader and stripped him of the right to give blessings or to wear a cassock for three years. He was also transferred to another church in the capital. No reason was given for the decision, which was signed by Patriarch Kirill, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By The Associated Press

