Ex-Connecticut city official is sentenced to 10 days behind bars for storming US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Connecticut city alderman has been sentenced to 10 days behind bars for joining a mob’s assault on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, court records show. Chief Judge James Boasberg also ordered Gene DiGiovanni Jr. to perform 50 hours of community service for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. DiGiovanni, of Derby, Connecticut, attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House before marching to the Capitol and entering the building through the Upper West Terrace door. He remained inside the Capitol for roughly 22 minutes.

