German leader says Europe must keep increasing aid to Ukraine after US approves new military help

BERLIN (AP) — The German chancellor says Europe must continue to step up its help for Ukraine even after the approval of a big U.S. aid package. But he is making clear that he’s sticking to his refusal to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv. Olaf Scholz spoke after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Berlin. The two countries are Europe’s biggest suppliers of military assistance to Ukraine and both vowed to keep that up “for as long as it takes.” Ukrainian troops have faced acute shortages of shells and air defense systems, allowing Russian forces to edge forward in some parts of eastern Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.