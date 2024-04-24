How US changes to ‘noncompete’ agreements and overtime pay could affect workers
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ and MAE ANDERSON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — For millions of American workers, the government took two actions this week that could bestow potentially far-reaching benefits. In one move, the Federal Trade Commission voted to ban noncompete agreements, which bar millions of workers from leaving their employers to join a competitor or start a rival business for a specific period of time. The FTC’s move would mean that such employees could apply for jobs they weren’t previously eligible to seek. In a second move, the Biden administration finalized a rule that will make millions more salaried workers eligible for overtime pay. The rule significantly raises the salary level that workers could earn and still qualify for overtime. What exactly would these rules mean for America’s workers?