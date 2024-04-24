Jill Biden launches bike ride for wounded service members, stresses need to support vets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has used the launch of the Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride from the White House lawn, a multiday bike ride, to stress the importance of supporting service members. The first lady sounded a red horn to start the ride on Wednesday and also used the occasion to talk up her husband’s record in advocating the military as he runs for reelection. The Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride was started in 2004 to help raise awareness for injured veterans. The tradition of the ride starting from the White House began in 2008.

