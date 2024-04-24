Skip to Content
AP-National

Key moments in the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest abortion case that could change how women get care

By
Published 2:43 PM

By AMANDA SEITZ, REBECCA BOONE and MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s unclear exactly where the Supreme Court will land after hearing arguments about Idaho’s abortion ban. But the Biden administration is facing a tough road in persuading the court to rule against Idaho. The court had earlier allowed Idaho’s ban to be fully enforced while litigation continues. That means at least five members of the court voted to put on hold a lower court’s ruling that the federal law overrides Idaho’s abortion ban in medical emergency.  Six conservative justices all have cast votes to limit abortion access, including five who voted less than two years ago to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content