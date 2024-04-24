Ohio lawmakers negotiate to assure Biden makes the state’s fall ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in Ohio are negotiating with Democrats to assure President Joe Biden appears on the state’s November ballot. The exact shape of the solution remains murky. GOP Senate President Matt Huffman said Wednesday that he’s discussed with both parties and both chambers how to address the fact that the Democratic National Convention occurs after Ohio’s ballot deadline. Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens has advocated for permanently moving back the deadline, which has tripped up candidates of both parties over the years. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says a solution must be reached by May 9.

