The family of imprisoned Belarusian opposition figure hasn’t heard from her for over 400 days

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Relatives of imprisoned Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova say it’s been 434 days since they heard from her. Kolesnikova, who is serving 11 years in prison for helping organize anti-government protests in Belarus in 2020, and other imprisoned opposition figures have been held incommunicado for months on end, raising fears for their well-being. “It’s the fourth birthday that Maria spends behind bars, and recently we received information that her health is deteriorating and we don’t know if she’s being treated at all,” her sister Tatsiana Khomich told Belarusian media. Khomich added that the last letter the family received from Kolesnikova came in February 2023, and bits and pieces of news about her trickle through other inmates.

