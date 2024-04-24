Ukrainian officials thank the US for its latest military aid to help stop Russia’s onslaught
By ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials are expressing thanks for a fresh batch of U.S. military aid, even though the new supplies aren’t expected to have an immediate impact on the battlefield. Ukrainian troops have faced acute shortages of shells and air defense systems as political quarrels in Washington held up the aid for months. That has enabled Russian forces to edge forward in some parts of eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s army is extended its bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian long-range drones have struck more fuel and energy facilities inside Russia.