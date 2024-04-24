World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza will be honored at memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A memorial at the National Cathedral in Washington will honor seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza earlier this month. Celebrity chef José Andrés, who is behind the World Central Kitchen relief group, is expected to speak at the service Thursday. Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is among the Biden administration figures planning to attend. Israeli drone strikes killed the seven during an aid mission in Gaza on April 1. The killings heightened international pressure on the Israeli military to change treatment of aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza during the war with Hamas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.