Gay actor’s speech back on at Pennsylvania school after cancellation over his ‘lifestyle’

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has reversed the cancellation of an appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy. The Cumberland Valley School District’s board voted 5-4 Wednesday to allow Pancholy, who is gay, to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School. The event was canceled after a board member cited concerns about what he described as the actor’s activism and “lifestyle.” The board reversed the decision after hearing from district leaders, residents and students. Some said the ill-advised cancellation sent a hurtful message, especially to the LGBTQ+ community, and that the event was about the importance of equality.

