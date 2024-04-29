A second new nuclear reactor is completed in Georgia. The carbon-free power comes at a high price

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of two new nuclear reactors in Georgia has entered commercial operation. Georgia Power said Monday that Plant Vogtle’s Unit 4 is complete. The project has cost billions more and took years longer than projected. Unit 3 began commercial operations last summer. They’re the first two nuclear reactors built in the United States in decades. They’re projected to cost Georgia Power and three other owners $31 billion. Utilities and political supporters are hailing the plant’s completion. But calculations show Vogtle’s electricity will never be cheaper than other sources the owners could have chosen. A typical Georgia Power customer will see a $9 rate hike to pay for Vogtle.

