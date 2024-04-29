Finnish carrier suspends Estonia flights after GPS interference prevents 2 landings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s national carrier Finnair is temporarily suspending flights to Estonia’s second largest city for a month after two of its planes were prevented from landing in Tartu last week because of GPS disruptions. The cause of the GPS interference that forced the two flights to return to Helsinki last Thursday was not immediately known. But Estonian officials blame GPS jamming in the region on Russia. Finnair says plane approaches to Tartu Airport currently rely on GPS signals, but that alternative navigation tools could be used. The airline will suspend daily flights so that an alternate solution can be installed at the airport.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.