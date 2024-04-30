Court upholds Milwaukee police officer’s firing for posting racist memes after Sterling Brown arrest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a former Milwaukee police officer was properly fired for posting racist memes related to the arrest of an NBA player. Milwaukee Officer Erik Andrade was involved in the 2018 arrest of Sterling Brown, who played at the time for the Milwaukee Bucks. Andrade was not involved with the arrest of Brown, but did transport him after his arrest. Andrade was fired after being suspended for violating the department’s code of conduct related to his social media posts, not for his conduct during the Brown arrest. The state Supreme Court ruled 5-2 on Tuesday that Andrade’s due process rights were not violated.

