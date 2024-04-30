Student protesters reach a deal with Northwestern University that sparks criticism from all sides
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — An agreement between anti-war protesters and Northwestern University has largely ended demonstrations on the suburban Chicago campus. It’s also sparking criticism from all sides. Northwestern and protest organizers announced the agreement Monday, which includes reestablishing an advisory committee on university investments. Some supporters of Palestinians in Gaza condemned the agreement as a failure to stick to the original demands of student organizers. Some supporters of Israel said the deal represented “cowardly” capitulation to protesters. The harsh response and escalated protests around the country Tuesday suggest that the agreement at Northwestern is unlikely to become a model for other campuses.