Student protesters reach a deal with Northwestern University that sparks criticism from all sides

CHICAGO (AP) — An agreement between anti-war protesters and Northwestern University has largely ended demonstrations on the suburban Chicago campus. It’s also sparking criticism from all sides. Northwestern and protest organizers announced the agreement Monday, which includes reestablishing an advisory committee on university investments. Some supporters of Palestinians in Gaza condemned the agreement as a failure to stick to the original demands of student organizers. Some supporters of Israel said the deal represented “cowardly” capitulation to protesters. The harsh response and escalated protests around the country Tuesday suggest that the agreement at Northwestern is unlikely to become a model for other campuses.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.