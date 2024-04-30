The Georgia Supreme Court has thrown out an indictment charging an ex-police chief with misconduct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has thrown out an indictment that charged a former police chief and a top aide with misconduct. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the 2021 indictment charging former Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and his former chief of staff, Brian Scott, was fatally flawed by technical errors. Both men were charged with felony counts of violating their oaths of office. Prosecutors alleged they failed to investigate allegations of misconduct within the department. The court said in its unanimous ruling that the indictment specifically accused Powell and Scott of violating their oaths to uphold due process rights. The justices said ignoring alleged misconduct isn’t a due process issue.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.