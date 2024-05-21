Sen. Cory Booker questions US prison labor policies, calls for change

Sen. Cory Booker says prisoners should be learning professional skills that help prepare them for their release instead of being forced to work. Booker is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on criminal justice and counterterrorism. He was speaking during a hearing Tuesday aimed at looking at ways to rethink prison labor, from making jobs voluntary and boosting wages to protecting workers against injuries and abuse. While most incarcerated workers today help maintain correctional facilities, others are leased out to private companies or take part in work-release programs. Companies such as McDonald’s, KFC, Walmart, Cargill and Tyson Foods have benefited from the multibillion-dollar industry, The Associated Press found as part of an ongoing two-year investigation.

By MARGIE MASON and ROBIN McDOWELL Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.