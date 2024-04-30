US challenges ‘bogus’ patents on Ozempic and other drugs in effort to spur competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is challenging patents on 20 brand name drugs, including the blockbuster weight-loss injection Ozempic. Tuesday’s announcement is part of a wider effort by the Biden administration targeting pharmaceutical industry practices that contribute to high prices. The agency is taking issue with patents on popular drugs for weight loss, diabetes, asthma and other reparatory conditions. The letters allege that certain patents filed by Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and seven other companies are inaccurate or misleading. Drugmakers routinely use patents to protect new drugs and fight off competition from lower-priced generics.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.