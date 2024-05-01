Critics question if longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia is too old for reelection

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Scott faces multiple Democratic primary opponents in his quest for a 12th congressional term. He’s running in a sharply reconfigured suburban Atlanta district. With early voting underway ahead of the May 21 primary elections, the 78-year-old is trying to glide to renomination. Challengers are attacking Scott as too old and out of touch, but it’s not clear those claims are resonating with voters. Because of a December redistricting, many voters may be confused about for whom they are voting. Among Democratic opponents is Marcus Flowers, who raised $17 million from outraged Democrats to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in another district in 2022.

