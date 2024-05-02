Georgia governor signs law adding regulations for production and sale of herbal supplement kratom

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has signed a bill putting new regulations on the production and sale of products containing kratom, a plant-based supplement. The law was signed Thursday. It takes effect Jan. 1 and prohibits the sale of kratom to anyone under 21. The law says it must be kept behind a counter or in a display area that is only accessible to store employees. It also limits the concentration of kratom’s main chemical components in products sold in Georgia, imposes new labeling requirements and adds penalties for violations. Extracted from the leaves of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders and liquids.

