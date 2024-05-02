Japan’s Kishida unveils a framework for global regulation of generative AI

PARIS (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has unveiled an international framework for regulation and use of generative AI. It adds to global efforts on governance for the rapidly advancing technology. Kishida made the announcement in a speech at the Paris-based OECD on Thursday. He said generative AI has the potential to be a vital tool to further enrich the world, but its dark side must also be confronted. When Japan chaired the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations last year, it launched a Hiroshima AI process to draw up international guiding principles and a code of conduct for AI developers. The voluntary framework is aimed at helping to implement the principles and code of conduct to address the risks of generative AI.

