Prince William and Kate mark their daughter Charlotte’s 9th birthday by releasing an image of her

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, Kate, have marked their daughter Charlotte’s 9th birthday by posting a picture of her smiling for the camera as she posed near a plant with pink flowers. The photo, taken by Kate, the Princess of Wales, was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by the words “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” and a cake emoji. Kate has tried to ensure that her three children have as much stability as possible as she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

