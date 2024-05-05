What a judge’s gag order on Trump means in his hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Virtually every day of his hush money criminal trial, Donald Trump talks about how he can’t talk about it. He’s told reporters outside the courtroom that a gag order in the case is “totally unconstitutional” and “a disgrace.” The order bars him from making out-of-court, public comments on witnesses, jurors and some others connected to the case. The judge found that Trump repeatedly violated the order and he fined Trump $9,000. The judge also warned that jail could follow if Trump keeps it up. The order doesn’t stop Trump from talking about the allegations against him or commenting on the judge or the elected top prosecutor. And it doesn’t stop him from testifying in court if he chooses.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

