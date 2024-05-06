Authorities say multiple injuries after building under construction collapses in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A building that was under construction has collapsed in South Africa, with authorities saying there are “multiple patients.” Local media reports say at least 59 people are trapped under the rubble after Monday’s collapse, while 10 others have been rescued. They say five people sustained serious injuries. The building collapsed in the coastal city of George, about 400 kilometers east of Cape Town. The George Municipality said in a statement that its disaster management services, ambulances and police were responding to the collapse.

