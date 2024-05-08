Washington Opera offers new ending to Puccini’s final work

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever since Giacomo Puccini died in 1924 without finishing his last opera, “Turandot,” audiences have thrilled to its soaring melodies like “Nessun Dorma,” but also perhaps lamented the lack of a proper ending. The version most audiences have seen ends with the icy Chinese princess who has sent countless suitors to their deaths abruptly falling in love with a handsome prince. Now the Washington National Opera has commissioned a new ending — complete with new words and music for the final 18 minutes. Its creators say they think it will be more psychologically persuasive and hope that it might have met with Puccini’s approval.

