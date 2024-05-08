With inflation soaring, Argentina will start printing 10,000 peso notes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Prices in Argentina have surged so dramatically in recent months that the government has multiplied the size of its biggest bank note by five — to 10,000 pesos, worth about $10. The central bank announcement Tuesday promised to lighten the load for many Argentines who must carry around giant bags of cash for even the simplest transactions as prices rise and pesos lose value. Argentina’s annual inflation rate reached a staggering 287% in March, among the highest in the world. Across Argentina, hard currency — specifically, the country’s 1,000-peso note, worth some $1 — remains the most popular way to pay for things.

