China’s exports and imports return to growth in April as demand improves

HONG KONG (AP) — China reported Thursday that its exports and imports returned to growth in April, suggesting that demand is improving despite an uneven economic recovery. Customs data showed that exports grew 1.5% in April compared to a year earlier after falling 7.5% in March, the first contraction since November. Imports surged 8.4% in April, beating analysts’ expectations and up from a 1.9% decline in March. China has introduced a slew of policy support measures in recent months to support growth and boost confidence in the world’s second-largest economy. China’s trade surplus grew to $72.35 billion, up from $58.55 billion in March.

