Judge won’t reconvene jury after disputed verdict in New Hampshire youth center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The judge who oversaw a landmark trial over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center won’t reconvene the jury but says he will consider other options to address the disputed verdict. David Meehan spent three years at the Youth Development Center as a teen and was awarded $38 million last week. But the attorney general’s office is seeking to reduce the award under a state law that allows claimants against the state to recover a maximum of $475,000 per “incident.” Meehan’s lawyers asked a judge to reconvene the jury. The judge said that would be inappropriate but said other possible actions would be considered.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.