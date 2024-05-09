Poland is strengthening its border with Belarus and plans to reinforce its border with Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says it is strengthening the metal barrier along its border with Belarus to deter illegal migration and plans to also reinforce its border with Russia. He says the increased presence of Polish and allied military forces in regions close to the border is also helping to tighten the eastern frontier of NATO and the European Union. He also supported the building of bunkers, trenches and ditches along the border. Poland says a massive wave of illegal migration from Belarus, especially in 2022, was orchestrated by that country and by Russia to destabilize Poland, a Ukrainian ally, and the entire EU. It was largely curbed by the metal barrier, which was completed last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.