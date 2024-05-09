Scores of starving and sick pelicans are found along the California coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities and many others have died. The executive director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach says that group has taken in more than 100 birds that are anemic, dehydrated and weighing only about half of what they should. The group Bird Rescue reports 110 sick pelicans in the past three weeks at its two centers. It is not immediately clear what is sickening the birds.

