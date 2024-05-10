75-year-old ‘mastermind’ of a 2005 armed robbery that killed a UK police officer sentenced to life

LONDON (AP) — A 75-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a British police officer who was shot dead during an armed robbery of a travel agency in northern England nearly two decades ago. Piran Ditta Khan, who was convicted last month, was believed to have been the mastermind behind the attempted robbery. He is the last of the seven men involved to be convicted. Judge Justice Nicholas Hilliard told him in Leeds Crown Court on Friday that he will have to spend a minimum term of 40 years in prison, which given his age means he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

