Joe Biden wants to remind 2024 voters of a record and an agenda. Often it’s Donald Trump’s

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden is running for reelection on a record and an agenda, and it’s often Donald Trump’s that he’s citing. In recent appearances around the country, Biden has been reminding voters about Trump’s presidency and highlighting his Republican opponent’s latest campaign statements. Biden is betting that the strategy will work to his advantage. The Democratic president wants the 2024 election to be a referendum on Trump’s record and plans, but he also wants voters to look favorably on his own policies and actions. Biden’s strategy is a gamble. Voters are divided in their views of both men’s presidencies.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

