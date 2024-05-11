LA County prosecutors say leaked racist recording involved a crime. But they won’t file charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say they suspect a crime was committed in the recording of a racist conversation that prompted the city council president to resign. But they declined to file charges. The Los Angeles Times reports the district attorney’s office determined that two people who previously worked at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor lived at a home traced to social media posts highlighting the recording. County prosecutors won’t file felony charges because the individuals don’t have a criminal record and referred the case to the city attorney to decide whether to charge a misdemeanor. The recording leaked in 2022 involved several councilmembers and caused a scandal at City Hall.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.