Tips to make a house or apartment safe and accessible for older adults living at home

With a majority of Americans preferring to live in their own homes as long as possible, experts stress the importance of modifications to keep dwellings safe and accessible. The National Institute on Aging and AARP offer free room-by-room guides with practical suggestions for older adults living independently. They include having at least one exterior doorway with step-free access, installing a higher toilet, putting in a stove with safety features, and getting rid of furniture and clutter to make rooms easier to move around in. The Administration for Community Living, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, operates a website and a hotline for people looking for local services.

