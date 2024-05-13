A police chase ends with cruisers crashing, officers injured and the pursued vehicle getting away

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Some police officers have been left injured after a police chase in northern New Jersey that ended when at least two cruisers crashed. The chase began in the wee hours of Monday in Bloomfield when officers tried to stop a sport utility vehicle. The pursuit continued into nearby Newark. That’s where the crash occurred. It wasn’t immediately clear how many officers were injured or how many vehicles were involved. The injured officers were treated at a hospital. The SUV that was being pursued was not involved in the crash and fled the scene.

