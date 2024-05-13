A US-based museum curator is detained in Turkey over claims of smuggling scorpion and spider samples

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media says a curator at the American Museum of Natural History has been detained in Istanbul while allegedly attempting to smuggle spider and scorpion samples. Lorenzo Prendini is an expert on arachnids at the New York-based museum. He was held by police at Istanbul Airport on Monday while allegedly trying to take some 1,500 samples out of the country. Video published by Demiroren News Agency showed officers searching hand luggage and removing plastic bags that appeared to be packed with dead spiders and scorpions.

