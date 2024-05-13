Hong Kong calls for respect of its overseas-based trade offices after UK charged its London staffer

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has urged foreign governments to respect the duties of its overseas-based trade offices after a staff member in its London branch was charged in Britain for allegedly helping the city’s intelligence service gather information. Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday his administration has demanded the British government to provide an explanation about the prosecution of Bill Yuen, the office manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, along with two other men. Lee insisted the duties of the trade office in London are to foster ties with various sectors in Britain and promote Hong Kong. He said any attempt to make unwarranted allegations against the city’s government is unacceptable.

