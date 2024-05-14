Amsterdam university cancels classes after violence erupted at a pro-Palestinian rally

THE HAGUE (AP) — The University of Amsterdam has canceled classes and shut buildings for two days after the latest demonstrations over the war in Gaza turned destructive. Protests continue to simmer at several European universities where students faced off with academic authorities on whether relations with Israel should be broken off or drastically reduced. In the Netherlands, the board at the nearly 400-year old University of Amsterdam issued a statement saying it could not guarantee the safety of anyone on campus after a group of masked agitators barricaded doors and spray painted slogans on the walls. The mayhem on Monday followed a peaceful walkout of staff and students against the Israel-Hamas war.

