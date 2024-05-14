Ohio police fatally shoot Amazon warehouse guard who tried to kill supervisor, authorities say

Authorities say a security guard trainee at an Amazon warehouse in Ohio was fatally shot by police after he tried to shoot his supervisor and later shot an officer who was saved by his bulletproof vest. The initial shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse in West Jefferson. Surveillance footage shows that 22-year-old Ali Hamsa Yusuf tried to shoot his supervisor at close range, but missed. Authorities say Yusuf then fled the scene but engaged in a shootout with law enforcement later Sunday in Columbus, where he was fatally wounded. The wounded Columbus officer was not seriously injured.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.