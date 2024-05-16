China and Cambodia begin 15-day military exercises as questions grow about Beijing’s influence

SVAY CHOK, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia and China have begun 15-day military exercises as questions grow about Beijing’s increasing influence in the Southeast Asian nation. Some 1,315 Cambodian military personnel and 760 Chinese are participating in the regular “Golden Dragon” ground and sea maneuvers, including three Chinese and 11 Cambodian ships. As the first stage of the exercises got underway Thursday at a Cambodian military base about 90 kilometers northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodian army commander in chief Gen. Vong Pisen thanked China for providing new equipment and helping to upgrade military facilities, including the Ream Naval Base.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and DAVID RISING Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.